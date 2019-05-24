BJP's thumping win in Lok Sabha polls; Modi, Shah meet LK Advani, MM Joshi

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday called on party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi. After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable.

[UP Congress chief Raj Babbar reportedly offers to quit]

He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me". "Met him this morning and sought his blessings."

PTI