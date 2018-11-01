  • search

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead in Kishtwar

    Kishtwar, Nov 1: BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. 

    BJP State President Ravinder Raina, said, "BJP J&K secretary Anil Parihar and his brother were shot by terrorists in Kishtwar around 8 pm today. They were taken to hospital immediately where they succumbed to injury."

    The police are trying to find out if the attack was carried out by terrorists or it was a criminal incident, reported ND TV.

    News18 reported that the incident took place when Parihar and his brother were returning home in the Tapan Gali area.

    According to India Today, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul has said that the two men were shot dead by terrorists.

    Meanwhile, DDC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana imposed curfew in Kishtwar town in view of the tensed situation.

    BJP chief Amit Shah condemned the killing of  Anil Parihar and his brother. He tweeted, "Just got the tragic news of killing of Shri Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists in Kishtwar. This is a cowardly act that shames humanity. I grieve the death of my valued colleague and pray that God gives his family strength to bear this untimely loss."

