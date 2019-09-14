BJP's ‘seva saptah' begins aiming to celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday, Amit Shah sweeps AIIMS floor

India

New Delhi, Sep 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a group of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party working president JP Nadda, swept the floors at AIIMS on Saturday morning. BJP top brass started party's 'seva saptah' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming birthday on September 17.

The saffron brigade has planned week-long events, including the service week, to celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday.

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah with working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeps the floor in AIIMS as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah'campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi's birthday pic.twitter.com/1bO0nzGgoU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

BJP national President Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta were seen sweeping the floors at AIIMS during the launch of 'seva saptah'.

Shah said at AIIMS, "Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation & worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'seva saptah'. "

Amit Shah, BJP President: BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating 'seva saptah' today. Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation & worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'seva saptah'. https://t.co/RF51xVMVHb pic.twitter.com/A4lTQ4FTiT — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Party's general secretary Arun Singh had earlier said, "BJP will observe 'seva saptah' across the country during which various welfare activities will be carried out."

The leaders also distributed food and fruits to the patients at AIIMS.

As part of the service week celebrations, the party will be organising welfare activities like- blood donation camps, free health checkup camps, distribution of food items among orphans and elderly people.