BJP's S Jaishankar and Jugalji Thakor win Rajya Sabha by-polls from Gujarat

By Vishal S

Ahmedabad, July 05: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Jugalji Thakor won Rajya Sabha by-elections in Gujarat. Although the official results are yet to be declared, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the win of both the BJP leaders is confirmed.

The by-polls on the two seats from Gujarat were held after the BJP's sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Amit Shah and Smriti Irani resigned following their election to the Lok Sabha in May from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Jugalji Thakor of BJP have been elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Official results yet to be declared, but it is clear that we have won," Rupani told the media on Friday evening.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the 182-member assembly. The Congress has 71 MLAs. Out of the total 182 MLAs, 175 legislators were qualified to exercise their franchise this time.

Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala resigned apparently after voting against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Both the disgruntled MLAs indulged in "cross-voting" as they gave their votes to BJP candidates instead of Congress candidates.