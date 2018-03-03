BJP's performance in North East elections 'historic': Yogi

With the BJP heading for a win in Tripura and doing better than expected in Meghalaya and Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the political surge of the saffron party in the North East as 'historic'.

"BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics," Adityanath told the media today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

As per latest reports, BJP and allies are leading in 40 out of 60 seats in Tripura. In Nagaland, BJP and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are leading in 30 seats.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting. General and police observers have been appointed for all the counting halls, with a multi-tier security system also put in place.

OneIndia News

