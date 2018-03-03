Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
BJP291
NPF270
OTH30
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP410
CPIM170
OTH10
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG225
NPP91
OTH202
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP2911
NPF27038
OTH300
CONG008
IND008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP4100
CPIM17049
OTH100
CONG0010
CPI001
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
CONG22529
NPP912
BJP800
OTH710
UDP518
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
BJP's performance in North East elections 'historic': Yogi

With the BJP heading for a win in Tripura and doing better than expected in Meghalaya and Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the political surge of the saffron party in the North East as 'historic'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

"BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics," Adityanath told the media today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

As per latest reports, BJP and allies are leading in 40 out of 60 seats in Tripura. In Nagaland, BJP and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are leading in 30 seats.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting. General and police observers have been appointed for all the counting halls, with a multi-tier security system also put in place.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 11:38 [IST]
