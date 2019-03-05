BJP's official website hacked, shows error message

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website was hacked on Tuesday morning, according to reports. The webpage www.bjp.org showed Error 522 message.

Many social media users reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party's website was hacked, and shared screenshots of unflattering memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi memes added with Bohemian Rhapsody.

On Sunday, there were reports that Pakistan cyber hackers tried to attack more than 90 Indian websites post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

However, this is not the first time the BJP has been the target of online hacks. In February, BJP Chhattisgarh website was hacked, allegedly by Pakistani cyber attackers following tensions over the Pulwama attack. The hackers had posted an image of personnel from the three services of Pakistan Armed Forces, parading with the Pakistan flag. The hackers had identified themselves as 'Faisal 1337'.