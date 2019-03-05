  • search
    BJP's official website hacked, shows error message

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website was hacked on Tuesday morning, according to reports. The webpage www.bjp.org showed Error 522 message.

    ["Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call" says hacked UPSC website]

    Many social media users reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party's website was hacked, and shared screenshots of unflattering memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi memes added with Bohemian Rhapsody.

    On Sunday, there were reports that Pakistan cyber hackers tried to attack more than 90 Indian websites post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

    bjp website hacked

