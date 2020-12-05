I am with BJP, reports of my differences with leadership 'misleading': Mukul Roy

BJP's Mukul Roy named conspirator in CID chargesheet in TMC leader's murder

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: BJP senior leader Mukul Roy has been named 'conspirator' in the second supplementary chargesheet filed by West Bengal CID on Saturday in the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources in the agency said.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court at Ranaghat in Nadia district on Saturday afternoon.

The BJP leader has been found to have been "very actively involved primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas in February 2019, they said.

When contacted, Roy rubbished the charges and said that he had "never believed in violence in politics".

"There are at least 45 cases pending against me. I do not believe in the politics of violence and never indulge in such kinds of things. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say it in public that I have such kind of taste.

"I was never involved in such things when I was with her party and not now when I am a member of another political party. I have total faith in the judiciary of our country," Roy told PTI.

BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya termed the CID 's action against Roy as the "conspiracy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee".

"Mamta Banerjee's conspiracy continues. The false murder chargesheet against Mukul Roy shows how she is trying to suppress the opposition by her conspiracy. When Mamata Banerjee herself is a guest for (a) few days she should think what is going to happen after this," said Vijayvargiya.

The BJP's Bengal minder was referring to the state polls due in April-May 2021. The saffron party is upbeat after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it bagged 18 of the 42 Parliamentary seats in the state.

The state investigating agency had named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in the first supplementary chargesheet it had filed in September in connection with the killing of the TMC leader.

Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

The state agency had filed its chargesheet in connection with the murder in May that year.