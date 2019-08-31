  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Situation in Delhi dangerous: BJP's Manoj Tiwari wants NRC in Delhi

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Calling the situation in New Delhi "dangerous", the BJP's Manoj Tiwari demanded a similar exercise for the capital to identify illegal immigrants.

    Manoj Tiwari
    Manoj Tiwari

    "The situation in Delhi is becoming so dangerous that it is necessary to have NRC. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous... we will implement NRC when the time comes," Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief, was quoted as telling news agency ANI. His "announcement" is significant ahead of the Delhi election next year.

    This is not the first time that Tiwari has expressed this viewpoint. In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in Delhi if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants.

    Retired Indian Army officer fails to make it to final NRC list, children excluded, wife included

    The Congress's women's wing, All India Mahila Congress, slammed Tiwari's statement and tweeted: "Manoj Tiwari ji, Born in Kaimur, Bihar, Studied in Varanasi, UP, Worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Contested in Gorakhpur, UP, Contested again in Delhi is talking about throwing immigrants away from Delhi. Irony wants a change of name!"

    The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

    A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    manoj tiwari new delhi nrc

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue