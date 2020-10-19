Construction of Ram temple is coming with the consent of all: Kamal Nath

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Congress leader Kamal Nath, says Congress never respected women

Bhopal, Oct 19: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday slammed senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for making a sexist remark on BJP minister Imarti Devi. Slamming his former party, Scindia said that Congress has a history of not respecting women.

Earlier, Kamal Nath stirred a political storm when he called Imarti Devi an "item" during a public address in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

MP bypolls: BJP decries Nath's 'item' jibe for woman candidate

When asked about the senior Congress leader's comments, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respect women."

Following Kamal Nath's controversial remark on her, Imarti Devi lambasted him and demanded Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the party. The BJP leader also questioned Sonia Gandhi if she would tolerate it if the same had been said about her own daughter.

Reacting to Nath's comment, Imarti Devi said, "Such people have no right to stay in Madhya Pradesh. I demand Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the party. She is also a woman and a mother, will she tolerate if anybody will say something like this about her daughter?"