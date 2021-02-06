BJP’s Bengal Rath Yatra to conclude with PM Modi’s rally in March

Modi in Bengal, Assam on Sunday to inaugurate, lay foundations of development projects

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 06: The Rath Yatra by the BJP in West Bengal will sign out with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. This would mark the end of the BJP's Parivarthan Yatra in the poll bound Bengal.

The yatras were launched by BJP's national president, J P Nadda. The last part of the procession would begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in march. The Yatra would be flagged off by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram", BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in Malda in election-bound West Bengal.

Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, he showered ubilant supporters with marigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Guru Rabindranath Tagore's statue.

People watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobile phones.

The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntings as the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowded streets.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "J P Nadda Zindabad".