'BJP running away repeatedly adjourning the House,' says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has begun a bicycle rally from Venkatapalem in Amaravati to the newly constructed secretariat for acquiring Special Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media, Naidu said,''Today is the last day of Parliament session. We should further intensify our fight for justice to 5 cr people of Andhra Pradesh. BJP is running away by repeatedly adjourning the house. If Parliament is adjourned sine die, MPs must meet President.

''BJP is acting on lines of 'divide & rule'. Already people of Andhra are not accepting BJP. Soon, there will be a day BJP will not be accepted by nation. We'll not step back until assurances including special status & provisions of the state reorganisation act are fulfilled,'' Naidu further said.

The TDP members, had been demanding special category status for AP since the beginning of the part II of the Budget session since March 5.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day