English

BJP-RSS leaders to meet in Surajkund to discuss 2019 poll strategy and role of pracharaks in BJP

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising a three-day meeting of its general secretaries (organisations) in Surajkund in Haryana between June 14 and June 18. The purpose of the meeting is to define the role of pracharaks in the BJP and to firm up strategy and prepare a road map for the 2019 elections. Many other issues will also be discussed in this meeting which will be attended by top brass of the RSS and the BJP alike.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    As per sources, RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi, sah-sarkaryawah (joint general secretary) Krishna Gopal, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah, party general secretary (organisations) Ram Lal and 70 state general secretary (organisations) and joint general secretary (organisations) will also be participating in this meeting where strategy for the 2019 elections will be discussed. It is also expected that the meeting might also deliberate upon how to deal with the proposed unity of the opposition parties against the BJP.

    Sources informed that there will be four sessions everyday to discuss the matter how to use its cadre and voters for the party to sail through 2019 polls. The BJP wants to coordinate with the RSS for the better utilization of the RSS cadre. The party will also discuss that how to win such seats where the party was second in the last elections. In the meeting at Suraj Kund role of pracharak in the party will also be firmed up.

    Suraj Kund has been one of the important destination for the party as it has not only organised the meeting of the RSS-BJP leaders but also organised several meetings of the RSS. On earlier occasions also the party organised meeting of organising secretaries here.

    Read more about:

    bjp rss surajkund

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 21:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue