BJP-RSS leaders face some tough questions and complains in the coordination meeting in Lucknow

New Delhi, Oct 25: In the coordination meeting between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), president Amit Shah along with senior BJP and RSS took stock of the situation of election preparedness in Uttar Pradesh. But the leadership had to face some reality bite in this coordination meeting as there was not only complain against the state government but also against MPs and MLAs.

Some of the issues that were so far confined to the district and mandal BJP leadership have come to the fore in this coordination meeting as this has been hampering the working of the party. So they have been communicated to the leadership. Issues like bureaucracy not listening to the government, the issue of clean Ganga with Allahabad Kumbh round the corner, BJP workers still targeted at police stations and people in the government failing to provide relief in genuine matters, working style of officials of the state government, traffic police fleecing money at important interjections in the name of checking and the most important workers being ignored at every level. Some of these and many more has been expressed during the suggestion session of the coordination meeting.

Sources said that these grievances were raised by workers of the affiliate organisations of the RSS. In this session not only the working style of the government was questioned but MPs and MLAs were also criticized for their behaviour towards workers. They have also clearly told the government that the Centre must come forward to bring legislation for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sources said that in the meeting assessment of working of the ministers in the Yogi government was also done before any reshuffle is done as it may happen anytime soon. This meeting was also attended by national general secretary of the BJP Bhupendra Yadav.

It was also decided that some initiative must be taken to streamline working of the ministers. So the BJP organisation will be meeting ministers of the Yogi government on October 29. Moreover, the similar exercise will now be done at Prant level so that a better coordination is established in the state.

The issue of nationalism, Ram Mandir, NRC and NOTA are going the be the important issue on which the party needs to focus on. The party has started a new campaign to work for 100 per cent polling. In view of anger against the government the use of NOTA by more and more people are expected, the party wants to make people understand that this would adversely impact them.

The coordination committee was divided into four sessions in which representatives from the 37 affiliate organisations of the RSS, Lok Sabha Toli that is taking care of 10-12 Lok Sabha seats, BJP office bearers and the government representative participated. National BJP president Amit Shah in his speech said that for the interest of the country, return of the Modi-led government at the Centre is important. Besides the BJP president, joint general secretaries of the RSS Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and both the deputy chief ministers, national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and state general secretary (organisations) Sunil Bansal were present in the meeting.