Srinagar, Oct 7: National Conference (NC) legislator and MLA Shamima Firdous accused the BJP and RSS of killing her two party workers in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"I have no hesitation to say that the BJP and the RSS killed my workers," said Firdous on Saturday.

On Friday, unidentified gunmen killed two NC workers identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Nazir Ahmad killed in the attack at Karfalli Mohalla.

She further said, "The killings were a well-planned conspiracy to discourage people and National Conference from participating in the next assembly elections. Authorities are making false claims of security arrangements."

Firdous claimed that the gunmen came twice to the locality to shoot the party cadres. "Where was the police? Where were security checkpoints set up? What happened to the assurances of the Governor of free, fair and secure polls," she asked.

"Police is not investigating the matter seriously. Have police collected the details as to which weapon was used for the killings? How do the killers look and what they were wearing? No, because police are yet to take up the investigation," she alleged.

"No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for these killings. Government is equally responsible for the killing of my workers," she said.

Breaking down she said that her workers have always helped the poor and the needy in the constituency. "They would go to the homes of people to enquire about their well being," she said.

Though the exact reason for the attack has not been known, the terrorists met with return fire from the security personnel. "Two people have been killed. They had some political background. We are ascertaining more details," Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Srinagar had said.

NC leader Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. This is not the first time that terrorists have targeted National Conference. In July, gunmen attacked a police post just outside the residence of party leader Gh Muhadin and killed two police personnel.