BJP responsible for political deadlock in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena must end alliance: Congress

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 06: Congress on Wednesday squarely blamed the BJP for political situation in Maharashtra where there is still no clarity on government formation even 13 days after assembly polls results were out.

The result of Maharashtra assembly elections was declared on October 24, but there is a stalemate over the government formation. The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

Every move by Maharashtra politicians is being closely watched as all kinds of speculations and rumours over the government formation and alliances are doing rounds.

BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to share the CM's post, while the Shiv Sena remains adamant on its demand that both parties should share the Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years each.

"Ashok Chavan, Congress:The present situation in Maharashtra is because of BJP not taking its allies into confidence.That is why Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two. There cannot be a solution till Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance," Congress leader Ashok Chavan said.

As deadlock continues, Maharashtra may be under a short spell of President's rule

The Shiv Sena and the NCP have been sending out feelers to each other. However, the Congress which fought the elections together with the NCP is not convinced about supporting the Shiv Sena. The NCP on then other hand has demanded that the Sena pull out of the NDA. Further, it also wants the Shiv Sena minister in the central government to resign.

However, the question is will any of the parties be able to iron out their differences before November 9, the date when the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends.

Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that there could be a brief spell of President's rule in the state. As of now, it does not appear as though a consensus would be reached. The source however, added that there would be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and the NCP would not be involved.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.