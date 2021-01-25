BJP releases video of Mamata Banerjee 'welcoming Islamic sound'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Jan 25: The BJP has released a video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'welcoming Islamic sounds' and 'getting annoyed over Jai Shri Ram'.

A massive political row erupted after the West Bengal Chief Minister was miffed over the chants of Jai Shri Ram during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Banerjee were present on June 23.

Explained: What awards are given to the recipients on Republic Day?

Speaking later, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that the celebrations had been reduced to a political event and hit out at the BJP, saying that it was 'not right to invite someone to such an event and then insult him or her'.

In a video, Mamata Banerjee is seen saying the Islamic lines such as 'La Ilaha Illillah', 'Inshaallah' besides others. The same video then shows Banerjee slamming those who raised the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the January 23 event.

Coronavirus cases: India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths in last 24 hours

"Mamata Didi, why such duplicity? Welcome to the Islamic sound! Annoyance at the sound of Jai Shri Ram!" a translation of the tweet read.

The BJP slammed Banerjee and said that Banerjee was "insulting" the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram". "Mamata set a political agenda on the slogan on a very sacred platform. It is appeasement of the minorities. We condemn the setting of a political agenda at a forum where the Prime Minister was present in view of the coming elections," said BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.