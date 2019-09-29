For Quick Alerts
BJP releases list of 36 candidates for upcoming by-polls in different states
New Delhi, Sep 29: The Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday has released the list of 36 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of different states.
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party announced the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Assam, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh.
Last week, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala announced its candidates for five by-polls to be held on October 21.