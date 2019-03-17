  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP releases list for Andhra, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday released its list of candidates for the 54 seats of Arunachal Pradesh and list of candidates for the 123 seats of Andhra Pradesh for upcoming legislative assembly elections.

    BJP President Amit Shah. File photo
    BJP President Amit Shah. File photo

    The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement.

    The assembly elections for both Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh are due to be held on April 11 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

    In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

    The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it and later joined it.

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp andhra pradesh arunachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue