    BJP releases 'chargesheet' on 5 years of AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire' during protests

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Launching a full-frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

    Harsh Vardhan
    Harsh Vardhan

    Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

    The ''chargesheet'' -- Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar -- was released in the presence of a battery of senior BJP leaders at an event held at the Central Park in Connaught Place in central Delhi.

    Soon after the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the "Aarop Patra" released by the BJP and implement the "good suggestions given in it in the next five years".

    In the document released by the saffron party, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

    Three short videos, targeting the AAP and its government, made by the Delhi BJP was also released at the event, and city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This ''chargesheet'' will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments."

    One video dealt with the recent incidents of arson and violence during the protests and sought to put the blame on the AAP and its senior leaders of "fanning the fire".

    The ''chargesheet'' document also contains a segment that reads -- ''Delhi ko jalane ki sajish'' (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

    The other two videos attempts to dent the AAP voter base among the poor, especially the auto-rickshaw drivers and workers who do odd jobs, as the protagonist in the two videos belong to the two sections of society respectively.

    The ''I Love Kejriwal'' campaign has been running in Delhi aimed at wooing auto-rickshaw drivers, a sizeable chunk of voters in the city.

    Vardhan, in his address, asked if Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi "world-class or beautiful".

    "Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party''s name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing," he alleged.

    Hitting out at the AAP supremo, the Union minister said, "Kejriwal''s arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls."

    "In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months," he said.

    Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others, were present at the event.

