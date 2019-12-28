BJP releases 'charge sheet' against 5 yrs of Kejriwal-led-AAP govt in Delhi

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 28: The BJP unit of Delhi on Saturday had released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led-AAP government, claiming that the AAP had "misguided and befooled" people of the national capital in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises they made before the 2015 assembly election.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders blamed the Aam Aadmi Party of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

Earlier, the BJP decided to bring out a document named charge sheet against Kejriwal-led-APP government and its claims of development tasks, ahead of the Delhi polls.

This came in response after the Delhi CM Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai released their party's report card on Tuesday.

After losing in Jharkhand Assembly polls and failing to form government in Maharashtra the BJP top brass doesn't want to lose the Delhi Assembly polls. Therefore, BJP would want to make most out of its announcement of the regularisation of unauthorized colonies in the polls.