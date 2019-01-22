BJP regime's Bhavantar scheme scrapped in MP; Chouhan fumes

Bhopal, Jan 22: The scrapping of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) scheme, started by the previous BJP regime in Madhya Pradesh, has left former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fuming. The BBY scheme was aimed at providing a cushion to farmers against falling prices of certain agriculture commodities.

Arguing that the scheme did not benefit farmers, Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav said Monday the scheme was being wound up. He said the Congress government would continue pro-farmer schemes of the previous government as long as they were in the interest of farmers.

"Schemes by BJP govt did not focus on farmers. Since the time Bhavantar Yojana was introduced, prices of farmers' products have fallen. Even the government support was harming farmers. So, we have decided to scrap this scheme," Yadav said, as per an ANI report.

Irked by the Kamal Nath led government's move, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was an important scheme of the BJP government and threatened to protest.

"Government is only working with vision to change schemes started by previous government. It's unfair with the people. How can they change everything blindly? We will protest in February if they don't give right price to farmers," Chouhan said.

According to reports, the BBY scheme was criticised by certain quarters for allegedly benefiting traders, who would artificially depress prices in mandis. Chouhan, meanwhile, accused the Congress government of trying to escape paying Rs 500 per quintal on soybean and maize to the farmers. He said it was incumbent on the new government to honour payment of pro-farmer schemes initiated by his government.