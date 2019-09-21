BJP reaches out to intellectuals to explain benefits of scrapping Article 370

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The BJP has reached out to intellectuals, professionals and jurists in a bid to create awareness about the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP through its programmes Vyapak Jansampark and Jan Jagran Abhiyan will reach out to 2,000 prominent personalities across the country. The month long programme would focus on meeting five prominent personalities in every parliamentary constituency.

The local MP would interact with such persons and brief them about the government's point of view on the abrogation of Article 370. The party leaders would also hold a public programme and brief the people about the decision taken by the government on August 5 2019.

The main intention of the programme is to brief the people about the benefits of the decision. It is for the first time in history that Union Ministers of senior functionaries of the party would be reaching out to the people to explain the benefits of the government's decision, Satish Upadhyay, who is in charge of the programme in the national capital informed.