  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP reaches out to intellectuals to explain benefits of scrapping Article 370

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The BJP has reached out to intellectuals, professionals and jurists in a bid to create awareness about the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The BJP through its programmes Vyapak Jansampark and Jan Jagran Abhiyan will reach out to 2,000 prominent personalities across the country. The month long programme would focus on meeting five prominent personalities in every parliamentary constituency.

    BJP reaches out to intellectuals to explain benefits of scrapping Article 370
    File photo

    The local MP would interact with such persons and brief them about the government's point of view on the abrogation of Article 370. The party leaders would also hold a public programme and brief the people about the decision taken by the government on August 5 2019.

    J&K: Political leaders begin signing bonds to secure release, assure not to indulge in politics

    The main intention of the programme is to brief the people about the benefits of the decision. It is for the first time in history that Union Ministers of senior functionaries of the party would be reaching out to the people to explain the benefits of the government's decision, Satish Upadhyay, who is in charge of the programme in the national capital informed.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp awareness jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 7:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue