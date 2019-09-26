BJP protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence over NRC remark against Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sep 26: BJP workers gathered in huge numbers staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal residence against his remark on party leader Manoj Tiwari.

The BJP leaders were seen waving party flags and shouting slogans against Kejriwal. The police have used water cannons and detained Purvanchal Morcha members to avoid any untoward incident.

Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented here, the saffron party leader will be the first to leave the national capital.

The Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician, however, said the remark has exposed Kejriwal's "real face" and alleged that the AAP chief wants to evict migrants such as 'Purvanchalis'.

'Purvanchalis' are people from the eastern parts of the country such as Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, and they play an important role in any election in Delhi.

In the past, the BJP MP has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital on the lines of Assam. Last month, Tiwari had said the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".

