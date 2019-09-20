BJP protests after Babul Supriyo roughed up at JU; SFI takes out counter march

Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers take out a protest rally on Friday in Kolkata after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was heckled in Jadavpur University (JU) on Thursday. Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP state vice president said, 'He was heckled and beaten by students of SFI and Naxals. There is no law in the state.'

BJP protesters block busy esplanade crossing in protest as rally culminates. Besides this, The student body SFI has reached Jadavpur police station to register a complaint on the incident.

The JU students are expected to hold an 'anti-hooliganism, anti-ABVP' protest today. A Presidency University of Kolkata is likely to hold solidarity protest and an effigy burning demonstration in Delhi's JNU is also scheduled.

On Thursday, hundreds of students surrounded Babul Supriyo and shouted "go back" and the students waving flags of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) said that the BJP leader was not welcome on the campus.

Supriyo claimed that the protesting students tried to "provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals".

The Vice-Chancellor of JU, Suranjan Das tried to talk with agitating students, who refused to move from the main entrance of the university.

Finally, West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankar arrived at the scene and managed to rescue Babul Supriyo.

The Raj Bhavan today has released a statement on the entire incident that said, "The Governor and Chancellor, Jadavpur University, has expressed his relief that as a result of his visit yesterday to the University, an end to an unwholesome situation was brought about. His visit was rendered imperative as the Vice-Chancellor and the pro-Vice Chancellor had left the University while the Union Minister Shri Babool Supriyo continued to be detained by the agitating students/persons there. In his capacity as Chancellor, being guardian of the students, he took the call so as to connect with the students in the interest of education and institution."

Protests expected in JU, JNU today, Guv slams TMC for calling his visit 'shocking'

Statement of WB Governor, "The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University VC, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and apparent failure of the State Police Administration in attending to the situations appropriately."

Dhankhar also added, "It is unfortunate that Secy General of the All India Trinamool Congress, through a press release yesterday, has stated that Guv didn't inform Government and has not taken govt into confidence before making visiting Jadavpur University. The stand is factually incorrect."

Reportedly, ABVP will hold a procession in protest against Thursday's incident. Meanwhile, BJP is also expected to hold a protest march today.