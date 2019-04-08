BJP promises to explore all options for construction of Ram temple

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 08: In its manifesto for the 2019 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "reiterated its stand" on the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

    "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," it said.

    File Photo of Ram Mandir
    File Photo of Ram Mandir

    "We will undertake every efforts to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief."

    It is interesting to note that in 2014, the party had promised something quite similar.

    BJP reiterates its stand to explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    The RSS and the VHP have demanded that the BJP deliver on its promise of temple construction.

    In December 2018, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi took a dig at the BJP saying, "Those in power who had promised to build the temple should listen to the people and fulfil the demand."

