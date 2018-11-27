BJP promises Rs 5000 per month to every youth above 21 years of age if voted to power

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp Patra promised 30,000 government jobs per year and 50 lakh employments to youths in five years. The BJP has also made its focus on farmers in the Gaurav Sankalp Patra by promising 50 per cent increase in Minimum Support Price and increase their income up to double by 2022 by sending the money to their accounts directly.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje claimed that she fulfilled 630 commitments out of 655 made in the last manifesto as they are either complete or at the last stage of getting completed. So around 81 per cent promises made by her are complete. She has also promised to give cooperative loan to the tune of one lakh crore. There is a plan to create Rin Rahat Kendra in every district of Rajasthan.

The BJP has also made commitment to give Rs 5000 to every unemployed youth above 21 years of age. The CM said that Rajasthan will be made a special state by working hard for it. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that giving special status to any state is a constitutional matter that cannot be decided from Jaipur. Jaitley provided all information about the scheme and supports provided by the central government to the state.

The BJP has talked about Rural Start Up Fund in Rajasthan, Eastern Rajasthan Canal will be completed to make not only irrigation water available but drinking water as well. This will irrigate two lakh hectare land more. The state government will start training camp three months in advance before Army's recruitment camps starts.

Water from Arabian sea will be brought in to Sanchor and Jalore districts to make inland port. The state government will work for universal health and 108 ambulance will be made available to gram panchayats and happiness index of the state will be prepared.