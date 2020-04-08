BJP president Nadda posts thank you message for corona warriors

New Delhi, Apr 08: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the emergency staff working during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus and asked people to join in thanking the "Corona Warriors".

Nadda's message on social media came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP workers to write thank you messages and have people join the exercise as a mark of gratitude to health professionals, sanitation staff, police and other emergency service providers.

"Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the country has united in tackling COVID-19. In this valiant battle for humanity's future, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute their grit and determination.Join. #ThankYouCoronaWarriors," Nadda said.

Nadda said their undiluted courage, selflessness, determination and focus have ensured that India remains on track in these difficult times.

Placing yourselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, you have ensured that others remain safe, others remain comfortable and are well-taken care of, he said.

"You have tirelessly and with deep dedication displayed an unshakable faith and conviction that corona can be defeated and that India and humanity will ultimately triumph. Your actions in these war-like times, are deeply inspiring," Nadda said.

"We pour our heart's gratitude and thankfulness before you. We salute your determination and grit. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of your selfless toil and sacrifice," he added.