    BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-election

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: BJP president J P Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

    By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh."

    BJP chief J P Nadda to embark 120-day nationwide tour from December 5

    Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.

