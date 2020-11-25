BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-election

Your sacrifice won’t go in vain: Nadda on killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 25: BJP president J P Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh."

Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.