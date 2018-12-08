Home News India BJP president discusses post poll strategy with top party leaders; confident to win

New Delhi, Dec 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah has met with some of the party general secretaries to take stock of the situation post election in five state especially in view of exit polls showing the BJP in a poor shape. The BJP president met with those general secretaries who were given important responsibilities in these elections.

However, the party still believes that it will come out successful in these states and its own survey suggest contrary to what is being shown in the exit poll. They claimed that it would be more accurate to the result and the BJP will be in a position to form the government.

Sources said that in the presence of national general secretary (organisations) Ram Lal and other general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Anil Jain, the meeting threadbare discussed chances of the BJP in every state.

If sources are to be believed that they have also discussed that in case if the party falls short of numbers anywhere who could be their probable allies.

Amit Shah has reportedly convened this meeting in view of different television channels showing that the BJP almost loosing everywhere in all the five states. Ram Lal had been taking care of the responsibility of booth management in every state with the help of BJP and the RSS workers at the ground level while Anil Jain was looking after rallies of the party president.

Bhupendra Yadav is one of the trusted general secretaries of the party president so he was also present in the meeting. The meeting has discussed constituency wise detail that how the BJP is faring in these elections but the party president is confident of forming the government.