    BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to martyred CRPF personnel in Assam

    New Delhi, Feb 17: BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel in Assam who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pulwama.

    While addressing in Lakhimpur, Assam, Shah said,''I pay my tributes to Assam's son Maneswar Basumatary, along with the other CRPF personnel. Their sacrifice won't go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre.''

    At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paramilitary troopers were killed in the deadliest terror attack witnessed in three decades of Kashmir's insurgency. On Thursday, Jaish bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, 20, rammed a SUV loaded with 350 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses -- carrying 35-40 troopers -- out of a 78-vehicle CRPF convoy.

    While 40 were killed in the attack, several injured personnel continue to battle for their lives. While Pakistan has denied any role in the attack, India has sent a stern warning to its neighbour while United States warned the nation to eradicate safe havens for terrorists.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave security forces a freehand to strike back with equal force. On the diplomatic front, India is working on the offensive and garnering support from several nations and regional blocs against Pakistan. Countries including the US and China reacted to the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
