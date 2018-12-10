Home News India BJP prepares alternate plans also for West Bengal if state government delays its Rath Yatra plan

New Delhi, Dec 10: There is a lot in stake for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal where party wanted to start Rath (chariot) Yatra and Save Democracy Rally but the state government led by Mamata Banerjee did not approve it. Now the BJP is planning to organise small public meeting for which permissions will not be required. Actually the BJP seems to be getting ready with another plan if the original plan does not work.

However, the BJP had already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that it got a hearing in case the state government moves the top court against the Calcutta High Court verdict on the party's proposed Rath Yatra. "We have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that we do not go unheard if the Bengal government decides to move the top court against the order passed by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on the Rath Yatra," said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not responding to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) letters, seeking permission for three Rath Yatra in the state, and directed top officials to take a decision on the processions by December 14.

Earlier it was ruled that both the parties should reach an amicable solution. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah had met with party general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya about how to take it further. Sources said that the BJP is planning to organise small meetings across the state and planing is being made.

Sources said that a proper planning in this regard has been presented before the BJP president that how it will be organized by the West Bengal BJP which has been presented before the party president. The party had also planned to hold five rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the way of Rath Yatra but since it is not happening the BJP has devised some new strategy.

Sources said that the PM will address people of the state if not through proper rallies of the party, then some government functions will be planned in such a way that it will help the PM to address people of the west Bengal. So the BJP sources said that the party will not let go West Bengal easily which has set target of 22 seats in the state.