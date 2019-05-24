  • search
    BJP polled 22 crore of the 60.37 crore votes polled in the LS polls 2019

    New Delhi, May 24: Out of the 60.37 crore votes that were polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, over 22 crore have gone to the BJP.

    When compared to the 17.1 crore votes the party had secured in 2014, this year the BJP's number of votes rose by by 5.5 per cent.

    BJP polled 22 crore of the 60.37 crore votes polled in the LS polls 2019

    The Congress's vote share jumped from 19.3 to 19.6 when compared to the elections in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, the party had polled 10.69 crore crore votes and this year it increased by around 1.17 crore votes.

    While the BJP's vote share increased in 17 states and Union Territories, its share came down in Andhra Pradesh by 7.5 per cent. In states such as Rajasthan, the BJP came back hard with a 100 per cent strike rate after losing the assembly elections held last year. The Congress on the other hand failed to open its account in 16 states and Its.

    The Congress scored a 0 in these 16 states/UTs

    The Congress ended up with zero seats in the following states:

    • Delhi
    • Gujarat
    • Andhra Pradesh
    • Rajasthan
    • Haryana
    • Himachal
    • Uttarakhand
    • Arunachal Pradesh
    • Odisha
    • Tripura
    • Manipur
    • Mizoram
    • Daman and Diu
    • Dadra Nagar Haveli
    • Andaman and Nicobar
    • Chandigarh
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+0354354
    CONG+09090
    OTH19798
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33235
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD2389112
    BJP81624
    OTH01010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

