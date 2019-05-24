BJP polled 22 crore of the 60.37 crore votes polled in the LS polls 2019

New Delhi, May 24: Out of the 60.37 crore votes that were polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, over 22 crore have gone to the BJP.

When compared to the 17.1 crore votes the party had secured in 2014, this year the BJP's number of votes rose by by 5.5 per cent.

The Congress's vote share jumped from 19.3 to 19.6 when compared to the elections in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, the party had polled 10.69 crore crore votes and this year it increased by around 1.17 crore votes.

While the BJP's vote share increased in 17 states and Union Territories, its share came down in Andhra Pradesh by 7.5 per cent. In states such as Rajasthan, the BJP came back hard with a 100 per cent strike rate after losing the assembly elections held last year. The Congress on the other hand failed to open its account in 16 states and Its.

The Congress scored a 0 in these 16 states/UTs

The Congress ended up with zero seats in the following states:

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Himachal

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Odisha

Tripura

Manipur

Mizoram

Daman and Diu

Dadra Nagar Haveli

Andaman and Nicobar

Chandigarh