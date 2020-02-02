  • search
    BJP poll video on Instagram features Shaheen Bagh protests

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: After using the issue of anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh vociferously in its field campaigns, the BJP has taken this pitch to a popular social media platform.

    The short video released by the party on its Instagram handle has clocked over 1.2 lakh views in two days.

    Sources on Sunday said, 'Delhi poll authorities are examining the video'.

    The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi, has been thrusted by political parties as a poll issue, with the BJP using the it in its campaigns.

    The video contains montage of images of violence-hit Delhi as seen in the wake of anti-CAA protests in December, and of the Shaheen Bagh protests, juxtaposed with photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The lyrics of the song in it begins with words like 'Samay aa gaya hai ab nikale, Dilli se dharne walon ko... urban naxals ko empower karne walon ko'.

    During political rallies, senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have been telling people to vote for the party which is for development and not those parties 'which are with Shaheen Bagh'.

    Recently, the Election Commission had banned Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for 72 and 96 hours respectively, in view of their provocative comments during election rallies.

