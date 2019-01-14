BJP plans to respond SP-BSP alliance by wooing 2.44 crore farmers of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to break the social engineering of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the help of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The party is planning to put its focus more on 2.44 crore farmers in the state in the time to come.

The BJP may bring in some new policies keeping the holistic development of farmers in mind through the agriculture practices. The emphasis will also be on the implementation of the old policies that are already existing. Just a day before the alliance of the SP-BSP, the government announcing bringing urea prices at par with the rest of the states has indicated that intentions of the BJP are very clear. This will reduce the prices of Urea from Rs 33 to Rs 35 per bag of 40 kgs. They are not going to give up on alliance.

It is not only some immediate relief will be given to farmers but some long term benefits will also be provided to them as well. The matter of MGNREGA linking with agriculture is pending with the government.

Former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were part of a committee constituted for the purpose besides Uttar Pradesh and Telengana chief ministers. It is expected that the government might take any decision before Lok Sabha elections. If it happens, the cost incurred in agriculture production will be reduced by 25 per cent.

When the elections will be happening, wheat of the current Rabi crop will be out in the market, so to give farmers' maximum benefit, the government is also making a plan to make purchase policy effective and transparent to benefit farmers with better Minimum Support Price. The government may announce something extra for the people of Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh where dependence of people is more on agriculture.