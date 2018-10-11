BJP plans to make people fleeing Gujarat understand the design of Congress

New Delhi, Oct 11: More than a law and order issue, exodus of north Indians from Gujarat has become a political issue. Both the national political parties - the Congress and the BJP - are blaming each other for the mess in the state. But for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP), it might proved to be a devil in the deep sea kind of situation as both ways it is likely to harm the party.

People from Madhya Pradesh are narrating their ordeal of being forced to leave the city they were living in. They may harm the party in the election bound state and similarly it might have adverse impact in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. So the party leaders are planning to contact these people in these states to expose the so-called design of the Congress.

Sources said that Bharatiya Janata Party cannot take the anger of north Indians as it forms a big support base which helped the party to ride the success. On the other hand Gujarat is the traditional stronghold of the party and the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah. Bharatiya Janata Party is attacking the Congress on the issue for involvement of some of the associates of its MLA Alpesh Thakore in this case.

But the BJP is going to take up the matter with people coming to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to expose the Congress mischief. Spokesperson of the Bihar BJP Anand Jha said, "The Congress supports separatism and division in the society. We talk about brotherhood. People from all across the country are one for the BJP. We talk about equality and freedom of people living and working in every part of the country. There is no need to teach a lesson to the Congress or its leader Alpesh Thakore but there is a need to broaden their understanding about India society."

Jha said, "We will make people understand the divisive design of the Congress. Let it spread hatred how much it can. The Congress will be exposed automatically."

However, the Congress is accusing the BJP for it failing to protect north Indian people from the attack so they forced to flee different cities of Gujarat. But sources said that there is resentment growing against north-Indian in Gujarat as they are no more laborers in the Gujarat as they too have become big businessman. But leaders are saying that the situation will not snowball and will be put under control. Noth Indian will be back to work after festival season.