BJP plans to collect caste data at every booth in the country

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its booth workers to collect data about the presence of different castes in a particular booth and prepare a proper list that how many votes of a particular caste are there on a particular booth. They have been issued a form in which caste wise information has to be collected as soon as possible so the next strategy could be devised.

Information sought by the party as form issued by the party, it has to get data about the social equation at every booth across the country. The party wants data about every caste on every both. Name of the caste and total number of votes of that particular caste on one booth. The party has asked its workers to start collecting these data. The party sources said that the booth committee has told its workers to collect these date and that will be sent to the state party office for further action. They have already started collecting these information.

Sources said that it will also have the role in deciding that who would be campaigning in select areas however for distribution of ticket many other factors will be taken into considerations. The party sources said that once these data are collected they would be contacted by the party workers. There are around 1.60 lakh booth in Uttar Pradesh and similarly other state too have booths as per the size of the state. So every state will prepare such date so people can be contacted by people familiar with them.

Sources said that this will help devising the new strategy of the pary which is under tremendous pressure vis-e-vis caste equations especially after SC/ST Act was passed in Parliament. The party has also asked to make 10 Other Backward Classes and 10 SC/ST new members on every booths.