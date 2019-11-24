BJP’s Plan B was ready even before the elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: The BJP along with the NCP's Ajit Pawar pulled off a surprise on Saturday, when they decided to form the government in Maharashtra. In an early morning development, Devendra

Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy.

The elections were fought together by the BJP and Shiv Sena and the people gave the coalition the mandate. However the Shiv Sena played taunt and demanded a 50:50 policy, which the BJP did not agree to as a result of which the coalition failed to form the government.

BJP’s Maharashtra numbers: 105-15-30

Sources tell OneIndia that the BJP always had a Plan B in Maharashtra. Many within the party were aware of the Sena's intentions and had predicted that such a scenario could arise. The BJP was however not in favour of breaking the alliance and had even advised the Sena until November 15 to come on board. The BJP however made it clear that the post of CM was not negotiable.

BJP sources say that the second plan was in place even before the elections. The Shiv Sena has a history of playing tough and we wanted to ensure that we not caught off guard. All possibilities including the existing one were explored before the elections, the source also said.

Moreover the internal BJP survey had also indicated that the NCP would put up a decent show in the elections and this would have an overall bearing on the final tally. Some leaders within the BJP had opened back channel talks with the NCP in the anticipation that the Maharashtra scenario could spring up a surprise.