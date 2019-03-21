  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP pits former Mizoram Governor against Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: The BJP on Thursday fielded former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

    former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan

    In a surprise move, Rajasekharan had resigned from the post of Governor early this month, leading to speculation that the former Kerala BJP chief would be the saffron party's candidate against Tharoor.

    His tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.

    Lok Sabha Election: Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

    Kummanam maintains a warm relationship with the NSS, SNDP and other major community organisations.

    The BJP is set to contest from 13 seats in Kerala - Kasargode, Kannur, Vadakara, Kochikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Alapuzzha, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram. It is yet to announce the candidate for Pathanamthitta, the constituency housing the Sabarimala temple.

    In the last general elections, BJP leader O Rajagopal lost to Congress' Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram by a margin of 14,501 votes. Kummanam had contested the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat in the 2016 elections.

    He came second giving the Congress' K Muraleedharan a tough fight. CPM candidate T N Seema came third. While Congress is all set to field sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, the LDF has chosen senior CPI leader and Nedumangad MLA C Divakaran in the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    thiruvananthapuram shashi tharoor lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 22:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue