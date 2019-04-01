BJP picks Thushar Vellappally against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Wayanad, Apr 01: As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen the president of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, Thushar Vellapally, as its candidate from Wayanad seat, where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from.

Shah tweeted,''I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad (Kerala)."

Thanking Amit Shah, Thushar Vellappally said that he will expose behind the curtain drama of the Left, Congress.

"Sir thanks for giving me the opportunity and big thanks for the kind words. This behind the curtain drama of the left and congress we will expose to our country men. I am with you in this fight to eradicate foreign rule from our motherland. Namo Again @AmitShah @narendramodi," tweeted Thushar Vellappally, NDA's candidate from Wayanad.

BDJS president Tushar Vellapally had earlier expressed his desire to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

It should be recalled that Tushar was given the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat when seat discussions were finalised.

Paily Vathiattu, BDJS state vice-president was announced as its candidate in Wayanad seat. But with the entry of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the candidate, NDA is keen to put up a fight in Wayanad.

State BJP leadership feels that Tushar can put up a formidable fight in Wayanad as they claim that there is a Hindu consolidation happening there which would come in to the advantage of the BJP. At the same time, they claim that more than 50 percent of the Hindu population comprises of Ezhava voters which would keep the BDJS in good stead over the Congress and CPI. C. P. Suneer is the CPI candidate.

Earlier, there were reports that as and when Rahul Gandhi's candidature is finalised from Wayanad, the BJP may bring in formidable leaders like Smriti Irani or Nirmala Sitaraman as a rival to the Congress president.