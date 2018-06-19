BJP-PDP break up: Vohra writes to President Kovind for imposition of Guv's rule in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor's Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The governor received a letter by fax, jointly signed by Ravinder Raina and Kavinder Gupta, state BJP president and leader of BJP Legislature Party respectively, about withdrawing BJP's support to the coalition government," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Mehbooba tendered her resignation thereafter but the governor has asked her to continue in office till alternative arrangements are made.

"The governor spoke to Kavinder Gupta and Mehbooba Mufti to ascertain whether their respective parties intended to explore alternative alliances to form a government in the state and was informed in the negative by both the leaders," he said.

Vohra also spoke to Mir, who informed that his party did not have the numerical strength to form a government on its own or in alliance, the spokesperson said.

Later, the governor had a meeting with Omar, who stated that there was no alternative to governor's rule and elections.

"After concluding his consultations with all the major political parties, Governor Vohra has forwarded his report to the President for imposition of governor's rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson added.

The three-year-old Jammu and Kashmir government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed on Tuesday with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP and setting the stage for yet another round of governor's rule.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi.

A few hours later, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to governor NN Vohra amid a swirl of political activity in Srinagar and New Delhi.

Presenting her point of view, Mehbooba said in Srinagar that the PDP has always maintained that a muscular security policy would not work in the state and reconciliation was key.

"We will continue to strive for dialogue and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir," the PDP leader said after submitting her resignation as chief minister and added that the alliance with the BJP was not for power.

The BJP won 25 seats and the PDP 28 in the 87-member assembly and came together in alliance, two months after the December 2014 elections. The NC has 15 seats, the Congress 12 and others seven.

Although the BJP and the PDP had campaigned vigorously against each other, they came together with an Agenda of Alliance in the hope of pulling the state out of the cycle of violence. But the Alliance never took hold and the two parties disagreed on most issues even as the security situation continued to deteriorate.

