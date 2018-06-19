Not surprised by BJP-PDP break-up, says Omar Abdullah

After the BJP ended it's alliance National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said he was not surprised by the decision, but was not expecting this so soon.

Addressing media after meeting the Governor, Omar Abdullah said, "I met Governor. I told him that National conference didn't receive mandate to form govt in 2014 and we don't have mandate in 2018 also. We haven't been approached and we aren't approaching anyone."

"We support Governor's rule in the state. Fresh elections should be held very soon," he said.

On being asked about whether his party would form the government, he said, "We don't have the mandate to form the government. Nobody has approached us nor will we approach anyone."

Abdullah said, "We also requested the Governor that Governor rule should not remain imposed for a long time period. After all, people have the right to choose their government. Fresh elections should take place and we will accept the mandate of the people."

Abdullah further said that NC doesn't enjoy this breakup and mourning the death of democracy in the state.

He blamed both BJP and PDP are both responsible for the current situation in the state. "BJP could have taken PDP in its confidence before taking this decision," he added.

