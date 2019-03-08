BJP holds last parliamentary board meet ahead of LS elections

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board meeting concluded on Friday. This is the last parliamentary board meeting before the Lok Sabha election process kicks-off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, EAM Sushma Swaraj and other senior leaders were present at party's headquarters in Delhi.

According to the reports, the BJP is said to have a cut-off of 75 years for anyone who wants to contest elections, though party president Amit Shah has denied any such age limit.

Many important leaders like L K Advani from Gujarat, M M Joshi, Kalraj Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, Sumitra Mahajan from Madhya Pradesh, Hukum Dev Narayan Singh Yadav from Bihar and B S Yeddyurappa from Karnataka will be denied tickets with this rule as they have crossed the so-called threshold limit which the party cannot afford to do.

The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, comes at a time when the ruling BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress, have been engaged in a heated debate over the Balakot air strike.

Both have accused each other of politicising the Indian Air Force' strike at terror camps in Pakistan with the BJP attacking the Congress over the issue of nationalism.

A BJP leader said the party top brass will discuss a range of issues as its campaign picks up pace and strategise over its agenda in the days ahead.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates in the next few days.