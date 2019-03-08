BJP parliamentary board meet today, may decide on age limit for candidates

New Delhi, Mar 08: The BJP parliamentary body is expected to meet on Friday to take stock of its Lok Sabha election preparedness and campaign, a party leader said.

BJP's top decision-making body, may also take decision on whether the party should field candidates who are above the age of 75, Rajya Sabha members and sitting legislators in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the reports, the BJP is said to have a cut-off of 75 years for anyone who wants to contest elections, though party president Amit Shah has denied any such age limit.

Many important leaders like L K Advani from Gujarat, M M Joshi, Kalraj Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, Sumitra Mahajan from Madhya Pradesh, Hukum Dev Narayan Singh Yadav from Bihar and B S Yeddyurappa from Karnataka will be denied tickets with this rule as they have crossed the so-called threshold limit which the party cannot afford to do.

The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, comes at a time when the ruling BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress, have been engaged in a heated debate over the Balakot air strike.

Both have accused each other of politicising the Indian Air Force' strike at terror camps in Pakistan with the BJP attacking the Congress over the issue of nationalism.

A BJP leader said the party top brass will discuss a range of issues as its campaign picks up pace and strategise over its agenda in the days ahead.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates in the next few days.