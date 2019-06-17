BJP Parliamentary board meet likely today, Membership Drive meeting underway

New Delhi, June 17: The BJP's Parliamentary board is likely to meet later today in which several key issues, including those related to the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha and budget, could be discussed, said reports. The meeting is likely to be held at 6 pm, said reports quoting sources.

Meanwhile, BJP Membership Drive meeting of the state in-charges is currently underway at the party's headquarters in the national capital. Several prominent BJP leaders are present at the meeting including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been appointed the convener of the special membership drive.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a 35-day special membership drive across the country from July 6. BJP chief Amit Shah would address the Membership Drive meeting later today to guide the membership drive committee.

The BJP membership drive will begin on the birth anniversary of its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, which is on July 6, and will continue till August 10. The BJP claims to have 11 crore members at present.

The main aim of the membership drive is to spread party's base in areas where it had been weak so far. Chouhan, the president of membership committee, said that the focus would be to enroll more youth and respectable people from the society. The guiding pricipole of the drive is said to be "Sarva Sparshi, Sarv Vyapi (touching base with all, covering all areas or booths)".

Shah had reportedly told the party workers earlier that the BJP had not yet reached its peak and efforts should be made to expand politically to uncharted territory.

The BJP on Sunday held its parliamentary party meet with Narendra Modi after which Prime Minister took to Twitter and assured citizens of the coutry that his government will be at the forefront of facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".