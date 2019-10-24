  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP parl board rules out change of CMs; Shah to take decisions on Maha, Hry govt formation

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.

    Amit Shah to take decisions on Maharashtra, Haryana govt formation

    The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.

    Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board's meeting.

    In Haryana, the BJP won in 40 seats in the elections to the 90-member state assembly, according to the latest election commission figures, falling short of the majority mark of 46. Results showed that the saffron alliance was set to get majority, even though its overall numbers appeared to be falling short of their 2014 tally. While in Maharashtra, the BJP had won 101 seats and Sena on 57 seats out of the total 288 Assembly seats.

    While the two parties can form the government comfortably, the BJP fell short of its target of reaching near the half-way mark on its own, giving more leverage to the Sena.

    More HARYANA News

    Read more about:

    haryana maharashtra amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue