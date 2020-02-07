BJP 'orchestrated ruckus' in parliament to prevent me from questioning govt: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Moments after the ruckus in Lok Sabha that led to the house being adjourned, Rahul Gandhi vented his anger on twitter saying that all this was "designated" to prevent him from speaking against the government.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi stood up to ask a question on medical colleges, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shot back that he condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Gandhi against PM Modi.

Nehru and Pakistan are Modi’s tools of 'distraction’: Rahul Gandhi

"Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country," Harsh Vardhan said.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows. The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm.