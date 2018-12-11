Home News India BJP nowhere in semifinal, indication on for 2019 final, tweets Mamata

BJP nowhere in semifinal, indication on for 2019 final, tweets Mamata

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Dec 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, December 11, reacted to the trends of the recent Assembly elections held in five states, including three Hindi heartland ones, saying the "semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states" and called it a "real democratic indication of 2019 final match".

Banerjee, who was in New Delhi on the eve of the results day to meet leaders of other anti-BJP parties where she suggested a common minimum programme. Leaders of 21 parties came together for the meeting and the Trinamool Congress supremo said to reach out to the people of the country as an alternative to the Narendra Modi government, it was necessary to put up a common programme besides the parties' own state-based programmes. She also invited the other leaders to join her at the mega rally she has convened at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata on January 19.

Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners 3/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 11, 2018

Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste 2/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 11, 2018

People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 11, 2018